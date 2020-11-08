Listen: Foo Fighters - Shame Shame (pre-order the album too)

last night at 10 pm (Saturday, November 7th) CJAY 92 proudly spun the new Foo Fighters single - Shame Shame. The first listen for any of us in Calgary. Foo Fighters also played it on Saturday Night Live featuring their latest single.

Shame Shame is the first single from the forthcoming album Medicine At Midnight <- click to pre-order! Which will be released on Feb, 5th 2021.

We're spinning the new Foo's all weekend and into the week so you shouldn't miss it.

Check out the Foo Fighters performance off Shame Shame and a wonderful cut of Times Like These that they did on SNL below.

Rock!

Chris Foord