Listen: Greta Van Fleet Release Next Single - Heat Above

Greta Van Fleet have released their second single from their forthcoming album.

'Heat Above' is described as an inspirational song according to a statement released by the bands bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka:

“There’s plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it, And that’s what ‘Heat Above’ is about, rising to the stars together.”

Heat Above starts off like a Led Zeppelin song but definitely has a more prog - rock feel to it overall.

Check out Heat Above below and you can pre order the sophomore album The Battle At Gardens Gate here. (Out April 16th)

Chris Foord