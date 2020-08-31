Listen: I was a guest on the latest episode of Calgary's own Fffffing 40s Podacast!

A month ago I was contact about being a guest on a local Podcast called the Fffffing 40s Podcast.

I usually don't do things like this but I figured since the Podcast was local and talked about local people of Calgary I accepted.

The Fffffing 40s Podcast is headed up by LeAnne Mcleod with Co-Host, Comedian and Entrepreneur Cory Harding of Calgary.

The Podcast content is about life of people who are in their 40s in Calgary

Guests are everyday people who bring their experiences, (good or bad), their expertise, most importantly their stories to life in their own words.

Previous guests include: Single Parents, Models, Musicians, Comedians, Real Estate agent and more.

I was asked about the Radio business, how I got in the biz and why my name is Diamond J.Terrence.

Have a listen on your mobile device, it's a 28 minute interview:

Fffffing 40s Podcast Diamond J. Edition