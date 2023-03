In early February, Linkin Park dropped the track 'Lost' which was recorded during the era of their album Meteora, but was left off the album at the time.

As we celebrate Meteora's 20th anniversary on March 25th, the band dropped yet another previously unheard tune with vocals from the late Chester Bennington.

The new track is called Fighting Myself, and if you're a fan of Linkin Park, you're going to love it.

Have a listen: