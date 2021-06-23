LISTEN: Metallica Enter Sandman - Demo Version

Since yesterday there has been a lot of buzz around the 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica's self titled album also know as The Black Album.

September 10th, The Black Album reissue will be available in multiple formats, a box set and also a cover's album called The Blacklist where 53 different artists cover songs from that record with the blessing of the band.

The Black Album boxset will consist of over 24 hours of live cuts, interviews and demo's like one of the first recordings of Enter Sandman recorded in a basement with just James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich ....

Recorded back on July 12th, 1990 it feels like you're part of Metallica's time Capsule.

To pre-order your new copy of Metallica's Black Album click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord