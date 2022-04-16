LISTEN: Metallica's Kirt Hammett Releases 1st Song From Portals

Kirk Hammett will be releaseing a solo record called 'Portal's on Record Store Day which is coming up next week! (Saturday, April 23rd)

The 4 song EP will be sold in different formats including a vinyl copy that will come in an Ocean Blue as a Record Store Day release.

Check out High Plains Drifter, The first song released from "Portals"

"The initial concept for 'Portals' started with that one song. Following that, I realized I could create different soundtrack moments. These songs are what I call 'audio cinematic'; I'm creating sounds and pieces of music for the movies playing in my head. Hopefully they'll create movies in other people's heads in a similar fashion." - Kirk Hammett, via blabbermouth

Chris Foord