Pink Floyd have released their first set of work since The Endless River album in 2014.

The track "Hey Hey Rise Up" was recorded on March 30th with Floyd members Dave Gilmour on guitar and Nick Mason on drums. The completed band on this song includes bass player Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney and vocalist is Ukraine singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band Boombox.

Andriy wasn't actually there for the recording, as the band took the vocals from an instagram post of his and plugged it in with the music.



David Gilmour has known about Andriy Khlyvnyuk since 2015 and went on to say about the song Hey Hey Rise Up...

"We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers." David Gilmour via Ultimate Classic Rock

Check out Pink Floyd's Hey Hey Rise Up below.

Rock!

Chris Foord





