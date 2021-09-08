LISTEN: Radiohead Release Unheard Song, Announce Double Re-issue

Radiohead will be re-issuing 2 albums as 1 on November 5th. The Two albums Kid A and Amnesiac were released back to back in 2000 and 2001.

The Double release will be called Kid A Mnesia.

Kid A Mnesia will have remastered songs from both albums and a third bonus album titled Kid Amnesiae which will have alternate takes and a previously unheard song If You Say The Word. (click here if video doesn't work)

Kid A Mnesia will be out in multiple formats on coloured vinyl and also Kid Amnesiette - a limited number on double cassette including a 36 page booklet. CD and Digital download will also be available. Not done yet! A 300 page book of Art from that era will also be available.

Rock!

Chris Foord

I can't wait, one of my favourite songs ever is Everything In It's Right Place off of Kid A. (click here if video doens't work)