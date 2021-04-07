iHeartRadio
Listen: The Offspring - We Don't Have Sex Anymore

It appears married life has caught up with The Offspring if were to go by their latest release We Don't Have Sex Anymore.

Oh I'm sure it's written in 3rd person. The Offspring's new album Let The Bad Times Roll will be out Friday, April 16th! Pre - order your vinyl copy here!

