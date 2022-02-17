LISTEN: Three Days Grace - Neurotic (Ft Lukas Rossi)

Three Days Grace who had another #1 song with So Called Life on Billboards Main Stream Rock Chart have released their 2nd single from the fortcoming album Explosions.

Neuroctic is a song that was previoulsy done for a side project King City with TDG drummer Neil Sanderson and Lukas Rossi of Rockstar Supernova.

Three Days Grace singer Matt Walst says "We added a THREE DAYS GRACE spin to it" who duets with Rossi on this version....

Three Days Grace will be releasing their next album Explosions on May 6th and are touring the States in the Spring and i'm sure a Canadian tour will be announced at somepoint.

Rock!

Chris Foord