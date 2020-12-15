Listen: Tom Cruise flips out on film set crew about Covid-19 protocols!
Tom Cruise went nuclear on his Mission Impossible crew about correctly following Covid-19 protocols on set, and it was all recorded.
You can't blame Tom because apparently many Hollywood studios and insurance companies are keeping a close eye on the MI set to see if movies can be made safely during a pandemic.
The Mission Impossible production is also creating hundreds of jobs for people when others are struggling to keep food on the table in the industry during these times.
Cruise makes it clear. You don't follow Covid protocols, you're history.
Listen to 2 minutes of Tom Cruise, it's glorious!
