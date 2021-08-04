LISTEN: Tom Morello - Highway To Hell (ft. Springsteen & Eddie Vedder)

Tom Morello will be releasing a new album on October 15th and will feature a cover of AC/DC's Highway To Hell featuring The Boss and Eddie Vedder....

Tom performed this song back when he toured with the E - Street band in 2014.

“Our version of 'Highway to Hell' pays homage to AC/DC ... bringing this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock 'n' roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock 'n' roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.” - Tom Morello via press release via Ultimate Classic Rock





Tom Morello's new album the Atlas Underground Fire will feature multiple singers on 12 tracks. To read up more on this forthingcoming album click here.

Chris Foord

