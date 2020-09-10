Listen: Tom Petty - Confusion Wheel (unreleased until now)

Tom Petty's estate has released the song Confusion Wheel in part of the upcoming re-issue box set of the album Wallflowers. Confusion Wheel was one of many demos that will be released with the re-issue on October 16th under the "all the rest' category. Also included will be alternate versions of other solid songs from the album which were recorded in the mid 90's as well as the originals.

Check out Confusion Wheel below. As a Petty fan, it got my in the feels and i hope you enjoy it as much as I just did.

“One of these days we’ll drive away / Drive away singing a brand-new song / We’ll wake up singing a brand-new song.”

To pre-order Tom Petty's reiussed Wildflowers album in a variety of format click here. (track listing below)

Rock!

Chris Foord

TOM PETTY — WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST tracklist:

DISC 1: Wildflowers

1. Wildflowers

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. Time to Move On

4. You Wreck Me

5. It’s Good to Be King

6. Only a Broken Heart

7. Honey Bee

8. Don’t Fade on Me

9. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time

DISC 2: All The Rest

1. Something Could Happen

2. Leaving Virginia Alone

3. Climb That Hill Blues

4. Confusion Wheel

5. California

6. Harry Green

7. Hope You Never

8. Somewhere Under Heaven

9. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue

DISC 3: Home Recordings

1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. California

4. A Feeling of Peace

5. Leave Virginia Alone

6. Crawling Back to You

7. Don’t Fade on Me

8. Confusion Wheel

9. A Higher Place

10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

11. To Find a Friend

12. Only a Broken Heart

13. Wake Up Time

14. Hung Up and Overdue

15. Wildflowers

DISC 4: Wildflowers Live

1. You Don’t Know How It Feels

2. Honey Bee

3. To Find a Friend

4. Walls

5. Crawling Back to You

6. Cabin Down Below

7. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

8. House in the Woods

9. Girls on LSD

10. Time to Move On

11. Wake Up Time

12. It’s Good to Be King

13. You Wreck Me

14. Wildflowers

DISC 5: Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*

1. A Higher Place

2. Hard on Me

3. Cabin Down Below

4. Crawling Back to You

5. Only a Broken Heart

6. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me

8. It’s Good to Be King

9. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’