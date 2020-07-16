LISTEN: William Shatner is back on Vocals, This Time With Canned Heat!

89 year old Canadian Actor/Trekkie/Singer/Legend William Shatner is back on vocals and this time he's singing lead in the classic rock-psych band Canned Heat.

The Song, a Canned Heat/John Lee Hooker staple was chosen because of the message in the lyrics. For 89 Bill sounds great! Check out the versions below and I also included the original by Wilbert Harrison.

Together we stand, divided we fall

Come on now people, let's get on the ball and work together

Come on, come on let's work together, now now people

Because together we will stand, every boy every girl and a man

Rock!

Chris Foord