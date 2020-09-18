Local Distiller takes #1 for Whisky!

Congrats Alberta Distillers for claiming the number one whisky in the world with their Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye. The flavourful drink beat out 1200 competitors from around the world!

From Forbes Magazine: Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye, NAS, 65.1% ABV, 750 ml, Approximately $40 USD, from Alberta Distillers in Canada, a division of Beam Suntory, is the 2021 World Whisky of the Year. This is the second time that Murray has picked a Canadian rye whisky and only the fourth time he has picked a rye. His 2016 Whisky of the Year was Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye, while his 2010 and 2013 were Sazerac rye whisky expressions. "sweet, woody and oaky (notes) with a hint of vanilla. The taste is exceptionally smooth with notes of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of chocolate balanced with the spiciness of rye and blackcurrants." - Jim Murray, Whisky Bible

The news gets even better as it's brewed right here in South East Calgary! Check out Alberta Distiller website and to read up more on the results click here.

I'm sure JD (our whisky connoisseur) from Mornings with Jesse and JD will have a lot more to say on this!

Cheers!

Chris Foord