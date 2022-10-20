LOOK: Flames Reverse Retro Jersey: Flyers Bring Back Cooperalls! (kinda)
Adidas, the official Jersey Sponsor of the NHL are presenting Reverse Jersey's for Each Team. The Flames Reverse Jersey looks like this...
adidas handout
As for the Philadelphia Flyers they are doing something pretty sweet; Bringing back Cooperalls!!!!
⚪️🟠⚫️#ReverseRetro— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 20, 2022
Get yours 11.15.#FueledByPhilly x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/yeJXE1VeAW
To bad the Cooperalls will only be warn for warm ups when the Flyers will wear their Reverse Jerseys' for 8 games.
More on the Flyers story Jerseys/Cooperalls here.
More on the Flames Reverse Jersey's here.
GO FLAMES GO!
Chris Foord
#ReverseRetro is back!— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 20, 2022
In collaboration with teams, @adidashockey and the @NHL unveiled jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club’s history and will be worn during the 2022-23 season beginning in November. https://t.co/hCCrvqEOJh pic.twitter.com/XY0uzv3lxF