LOOK: Flames Reverse Retro Jersey: Flyers Bring Back Cooperalls! (kinda)

Adidas, the official Jersey Sponsor of the NHL are presenting Reverse Jersey's for Each Team. The Flames Reverse Jersey looks like this...

adidas handout

As for the Philadelphia Flyers they are doing something pretty sweet; Bringing back Cooperalls!!!!

To bad the Cooperalls will only be warn for warm ups when the Flyers will wear their Reverse Jerseys' for 8 games.

Chris Foord