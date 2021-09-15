LOOK: Rolling Stone Magazine Release Top 500 Songs

Rolling Stone Magazine took on a huge assignment by coming up with the Top 500 ever!

The highest ranking Canadian was Joni Mitchell (born 2 hours south of Calgary in Fort Macleod) at 25 with her song 'A Case Of You'

Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit scored the highest in the rock genre at #5!

There are some gems in there and I think Rolling Stone did a pretty good job overall.

For the full list click here. (<- Enjoy!)

Some other notable song rankings include:

Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter #13

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody #17

White Stripes - Seven Nation Army #36

Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven #61