LOOK: Rolling Stone Magazine Release Top 500 Songs
Rolling Stone Magazine took on a huge assignment by coming up with the Top 500 ever!
The highest ranking Canadian was Joni Mitchell (born 2 hours south of Calgary in Fort Macleod) at 25 with her song 'A Case Of You'
Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit scored the highest in the rock genre at #5!
There are some gems in there and I think Rolling Stone did a pretty good job overall.
For the full list click here. (<- Enjoy!)
Some other notable song rankings include:
Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter #13
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody #17
White Stripes - Seven Nation Army #36
Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven #61