Looking for 300 Stuffed Animals For The Owen Hart Foundation

The Owen Hart Foundation Backpack Giveaway is happening on Saturday, August 28th at the Trapped Escape Room and Holy Trinity School. (more info below)

“The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to support local families and their kids with starting the school year on a positive note by supplying much needed backpacks and school supplies. We appreciated there is a true need in our community for this type of endeavour and we are delighted that our OHF Backpack Giveaway has become an annual event that continues to grow in size and tradition. Special thanks to Trapped Escape Room, Pipella Law, The Event Group, New York Fries, Richmond Dental Clinic, Dentist Rob Meloff, and our other valued sponsors who donated to this event.” - Dr. Martha Hart (The Owen Hart Foundation, Founder/Director)

With the date August 28th quickly approaching, the OHF are in need of 300 stuffed annimals which can be dropped off anytime at the Trapped Escape Room.

The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) happily presents their annual “ OHF Backpacks Giveaway for the Community ”. This initiative provides backpacks, school supplies, and additional items (dental hygiene, stuffed animals, snacks…) to ensure children in-need are prepared for the upcoming school year with the basic tools necessary to perform successfully in the classroom. This year the OHF is providing 500 backpacks to the general-public and 175 backpacks to Holy Trinity students enrolled in the Integrated School Support Program (ISSP), one of the Child-Youth Programs funded by the Calgary Police Youth Foundation.

About The Owen Hart Foundation: The OHF was established in 2000 in memory of celebrated Canadian wrestler Owen Hart to help provide opportunities for hard-working people who have limited resources but unlimited potential. We encourage Calgarians to submit nominations for families in-need of a filled backpack OR register their own family for a filled backpack.

For more information on the Owen Hart Foundation, to donate or to sign up for a backpack click here.

OHF Backpack Giveway (General Public event)

Trapped Escape Room

August 28, 9am - Noon

1139 Kensington RD NW, Calgary. AB

OHF Calgary Police Youth Foundation Event

Holy Trinity School

August 28th, 2:30PM to 4pm

1717 41st Street SE

Chris Foord