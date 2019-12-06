Looking For Fighters For White Collar Boxing 6!
One of the greatest experiences of my life was competing in White Collar Boxing 5! It was 12 weeks of grueling training that all paid off one amazing night at The Palace Theatre!
Not only did I win a tough fought battle, I had my childhood hero Bret 'Hitman' Hart walk me down to the ring and corner me!
Still riding the high from my first amateur boxing fight last night. If you told my 7 year old self that I’d be walking to a ring to fight with Bret Hart in my corner and then I would win and he’d come in the ring and raise my hand with a White Collar Boxing title I get to keep forever...man. Cheers to all the fighters last night, The Airdrie Oilmen And White Collar Boxing, you guys are a big reason our community is so great. Tons of money raised for charity. Also, my boy Christopher Mat for making me want to hear the 3rd round bell noise more than any noise I’ve ever heard. You put on one hell of a fight, my body is in shambles today. 🥊👊
More than that, I lost 30 pounds, was in the best shape I've been in in years....but I made my kids proud!
I can't encourage you to do this enough! It is a blast. One of the top 5 experiences of my life was competing in White Collar Boxing 5...you have a chance to compete in White Collar Boxing 6! All The details here! Best part, all the training is FREE courtest of WCB!
ANNOUNCEMENT: The call for fighters is officially on for White Collar Boxing VI ! Info sessions will be held on Dec 9th and Dec 16th at White Collar Boxing Co. 207, 127 Kingsview Rd SE, at 7:15 pm. If you are interested participating in a truly unique challenge, please join us for more details at one of these upcoming sessions!
