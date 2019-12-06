Looking For Fighters For White Collar Boxing 6!

One of the greatest experiences of my life was competing in White Collar Boxing 5! It was 12 weeks of grueling training that all paid off one amazing night at The Palace Theatre!

Not only did I win a tough fought battle, I had my childhood hero Bret 'Hitman' Hart walk me down to the ring and corner me!

More than that, I lost 30 pounds, was in the best shape I've been in in years....but I made my kids proud!

I can't encourage you to do this enough! It is a blast. One of the top 5 experiences of my life was competing in White Collar Boxing 5...you have a chance to compete in White Collar Boxing 6! All The details here! Best part, all the training is FREE courtest of WCB!

ANNOUNCEMENT: The call for fighters is officially on for White Collar Boxing VI ! Info sessions will be held on Dec 9th and Dec 16th at White Collar Boxing Co. 207, 127 Kingsview Rd SE, at 7:15 pm. If you are interested participating in a truly unique challenge, please join us for more details at one of these upcoming sessions!