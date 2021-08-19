Looking For Shop/Farm Mousers? These Cats Need A Job!

Every good shop or farm has at least a few mousers - So if you don't have one already, this is a great opportunity!

Saving Grace Animal Society runs out of Alix, Alberta and they do INCREDIBLE work helping animals in our province. You wouldn't believe the miracles this organization has performed!

Right now, they're looking for people in need of pest control to rehome some outdoor cats! Here's what's going on:

"OUTDOOR CATS IN NEED OF NEW HOME ***

We NEED to assist a lovely property owner to rehome 30 outdoor cats NEXT WEEK.

These cats have all been spayed/neutered by the owner already but she must sell the property and the new owners have threatened to “take care of the cats in their own way”

We are ONLY ASSISTING in the rehoming of these cats - they will not receive care from our team UNLESS they seem to be in medical distress.

We just do not have the resources to evaluate and treat this many feral cats next week on top of what we already have going on.

What we need are homes willing to take in these cats!

If you have a BARN, SHOP or other space and are able to take on some adult cats for mousing PLEASE MESSAGE THE PAGE with your information and how many you can take.

We want to save as many as possible !

We are hoping to trap them between Tues-Wed next week.

They would need to be picked up in Alix unless a large amount of cats are being taken and we can arrange a transport.

Thank you "

CLICK HERE to go to Saving Grace's website for more information!!!!