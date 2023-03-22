Machete Star Danny Trejo Is Coming To The Calgary Expo!

Danny Trejo has to be one of the coolest dudes in Hollywood; starring in such classic's like Machete, Desperado, Dusk 'Til Dawn and many others - This bad ass / kicks ass dude is coming to our city for the Calgary Expo!

Danny Trujo joins a cool list of other celebs who will be attending.

- Gwendoline Christie (Games Of Thrones)

- Hayden Christiansen (Star Wars)

- Charlie Cox (Daredevil)

and the entire cast of The Kids In The Hall and many others!

