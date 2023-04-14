Magpies (Yes Like The Birds We See Everyday) Can TALK?!
You know how parrots mimic human speech? Well what if I told you that the Magpies we see here in Alberta every day can do the same thing?
I didn't know either until this Edmonton TikToker, @TrewFacks.Edmonton proved it on video!
Check it out:
@trewfacks.edmonton Replying to @briancampbell489 @Trew Facks #circlethemagpie #yeg #edmonton ♬ original sound - Trew Facks
Aw! They're actually so adorable. I swear he even gave a kiss.
Much like Ravens, Magpies are extremely intelligent, and after this video, extremely underrated.