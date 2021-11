Mark Hoppus was on stage for the first time since announcing he was cancer free at Travis Barker's House of Horrors concert special, playing What's My Age Again," "The Rock Show" and "Family Reunion" alongside Escape The Fate's Kevin Gruft.

If watching the voice of late 90's pop punk get back on stage and do his thing doens't make you feel good after beating cancer I don't know what will!



Machine Gun Kelly also performed at the party!

ALSO...Avril Lavigne!