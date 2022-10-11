Mark, Tom And Travis ARE BACK!
Blink 182...the REAL Blink 182, Mark, Tom and Travis are back together and coming to CALGARY!
Of course, we have all the details here!
Live Nation Presents
blink-182: 2023 Tour
with Turnstile
FRIDAY June 30, 2023
Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets On Sale Monday October 17th HERE
Blink also announcing a new album with Mark, Tom and Travis and we'll have a new song 'Edging" on Thursday!
We'll be giving tickets away to this show starting October 12th! Listen live HERE
We are back. @blink182 pic.twitter.com/IBileMaXmQ— Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) October 11, 2022