Maybe Wait Until The Coronavirus Is Solved Before Watching This New Show
Based on the information from this new Netflix show, "Pandemic", we're all gonna die and it's going to be the fault of chickens.
Or something along those lines.
I had a couple drinks while watching the first episode last night.
However, I did remember being very fearful of the notion that a horrible virus might actually wipe out most of the human population.
