iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Maybe Wait Until The Coronavirus Is Solved Before Watching This New Show

pandemic-new-on-netflix-january-22nd

Based on the information from this new Netflix show, "Pandemic", we're all gonna die and it's going to be the fault of chickens.

Or something along those lines.

I had a couple drinks while watching the first episode last night.

However, I did remember being very fearful of the notion that a horrible virus might actually wipe out most of the human population.

 

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!