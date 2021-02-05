Mean Tweets W/ Tom Brady

Jimmy Kimmel had Tom Brady read some 'mean tweets' about himself....and it’s hilarious!

Tom Brady will be back in the Super Bowl this weekend with his new team, the Tampa Buccaneers. It won't be a cake walk though as they play the Super Bowl winners from last year, The Kansas City Chiefs.

Catch the game this Sunday afternoon on CTV. The Weekend will be doing the half time show.

Rock!

Chris Foord