A dream of mine would be visiting a cool city and some huge band announces a last second gig at a local club.

Well if you're in San Fran, you might be able to cash in on my dream...

Imagine, checking your phone and seeing Metallica playing for 20 bucks.....get me an uber right now!

Toronto have been lucky with these shows as the Rolling Stones have done the same thing there.

Rock!

Chris Foord