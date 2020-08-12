Metallica in Raymond AB - I'm not kidding!

Encore Drive - In Night Presents --- METALLICA on August 29th!

Metallica will perform an in studio performance at theatre's across North America. If you're interested then get ready for a road trip as the closest location showing this Metallica show will be in Raymond, AB..... an easy 2 hour 40 minute drive South easterly. WTF is that on a map? Right here.

"Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations." -statement from Metallica

Tickets for the show are good for one car load of up to six people. Yes, the idea is built around social distancing.

Tickets for 5th members went on sale today in a presale and regular tickets go on sale this Friday at noon and you can grab tickets here. $115 us or about $155 cdn per car.

To read up more on the show click here. <- you can also purchase merch!

Rock!

Chris Foord