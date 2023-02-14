Metallica Lends Song To NASCAR!

Nascar has been using Metallica's 'Lux Aeterna' to promote this Sunday's Daytona 500.

You might have heard the song while NASCAR's spot played during the Super Bowl.

Metallica hyped up their part in promoting the Daytona 500, writing "Next Sunday, it’s full speed or nothing!"

"Lux Aeterna" appears on Metallica's upcoming April 14th album, '72 Seasons'.

Did you catch that last #SuperBowlLVII commercial??



Next Sunday, it’s full speed or nothing.

Catch the 65th running of the Daytona 500 - February 19 on @FOXTV.@NASCARONFOX @FOXSports #Daytona500onFOX pic.twitter.com/JSUvnlAPZK — Metallica (@Metallica) February 12, 2023

