iHeartRadio
Instagram
929292
Sms*

Metallica Lends Song To NASCAR!


_xlarge

Nascar has been using Metallica's 'Lux Aeterna' to promote this Sunday's Daytona 500.

You might have heard the song while NASCAR's spot played during the Super Bowl.

Metallica hyped up their part in promoting the Daytona 500, writing "Next Sunday, it’s full speed or nothing!"

"Lux Aeterna" appears on Metallica's upcoming April 14th album, '72 Seasons'.

 

By the way, I can talk about NASCAR now. I have a handlebar moustache.
12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!