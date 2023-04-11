Metallica Night One On Jimmy Kimmel!

Metallica is celebrating the release of their 12th studio album '72 Seasons' by spending the week on Jimmy Kimmel!

Night one is in the books, the guys sat down with Jimmy to chat about all things METALLICA.

Kirk, Robert, James & Lars talk about being on our show all week, young people being into their music, Master of Puppets exploding after “Stranger Things,” their kids being musicians, their cover song competition for high school and college marching bands, going on tour and doing two nights in each city, pressing their own vinal records, and the first albums that each of them ever bought.

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Well have Metallica night two on Jimmy Kimmel blogged tomorrow!