Metallica hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live last night for their week long residency. What would the boys bust out for night 3 of 4? One of their biggest songs ever!



MASTER OF PUPPETS!

72 Seasons, Metallica's 12th studio album is out tomorrow and Rob Trujilio will be hanging with JD and I at 7PM for a chat and to play some of the new songs. Make sure you tune in!