Metallica, Perform Blackened Virtually

The 4 membrs of Metallica took to their webcams Friday to perform Blackened which you can see below. Also drummer Lars Ulrich has stated that the band are looking into writing an album virtually while under quarantine as he went on to say "The guys in METALLICA... we sit here and go, well, maybe in a month or two from now, is there a chance that the four of us can be together maybe at our studio here in Northern California, if the quarantine and stay-at-home orders subside — so on and so forth. Will there be a METALLICA quarantine record? I can't tell you, because, again, I don't know how long the quarantine will last. But if you and I and the rest of the world are sitting here six months from now or a year from now, I'd say there's a very good chance."



And if you're enjoying these virtual shows well then the Jesse and JD Self Isolation Concerts continue this week with an incredible line up!

Monday, May 4th - 6pm Leigh Kakaty (Pop Evil)

Tuesday, May 5th - 1pm Tyler Connelly (Theory Of A Deadman)

Wednesday, May 6th - 6pm Gordie Johnson (Big Sugar)

with more to come to stay tuned!

**All shows will be on the CJAY 92 Facebook page

For now, enjoy Metallica below

ROCK!

Chris Foord