Metallica Performed Battery On The Late Show Last Night!

March 3rd Metallica celebrated its 35th anniversary of ‘Mater of Puppets’. This is a significant album for the band and fans for many reasons – Master of Puppets is the first album Metallica recorded after signing with a major label and this is the last album Metallica recorded with bassist Cliff Burton who was killed later that year when the bands tour bus crashed. Metallica joined Stephen Colbert last night on The Late Show and performed Battery.



Check this out!



