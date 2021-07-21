Metallica - Sad But True - Black Album Era 'Vans'
Metallica who are set to reissue the Black Album this September for the 30th anniversary have just signed on with shoe making company Vans for a featured shoe for the event!
Blabbermouth, Vans, Metallica
The logo will feature the iconic skull from the Sad But True design from artist Pushead that appeared on T-shirts, Posters among other things all through the Black Album era.
The shoe will come in two options, Hi-Sk8 and the classic slip-on version and will be available as of July 25th. They can be purchased at Vans.com or Metallica.com
Metallica's 30th anniversary reissue will be available September 10th.
Chris Foord