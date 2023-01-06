Metallica Will Be Streaming Past Shows The Next Five Weekends
Metallica announced that they will start up their 'Wherever We May Roam' concert series this weekend!
Ten shows from the 'Black Album' era will streamed, 2 each weekend for the next five weekends...
Metallica / Blackened Recordings / nugs.net / Loudwire.com
To catch the shows click here. (Schedule below)
If you remember these shows, you know they aren't the polished productions you'll find today. This standard definition footage comes from Betacam tapes with the occasional camera dropout, and the audio is straight from the soundboard. But these shows aren't just a time capsule from the '90s anymore; they've gotten some modern upgrades, including a new, extended edit and mastered audio by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering.
Metallica will be in Edmonton, August 2024 for their No Repeat Weekend M72 tour. Get your tickets here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
The Black Box Archival Livestreams Schedule
Jan. 8
Graz, Austria
Sept. 11, 1991
Jan. 9
Cleveland, Ohio
Dec. 1, 1991
Jan. 15
Los Angeles, California
Feb. 13, 1992
Jan. 16
Washington, D.C.
July 17, 1992
Jan. 22
Pasadena, California
Sept. 11, 1991
Jan. 23
Stuttgart, Germany
Dec. 1, 1992
Jan. 29
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Feb. 13, 1993
Jan. 30
Jakarta, Indonesia
April 11, 1993
Feb. 5
São Paulo, Brazil
May 2, 1993
Feb. 6
Tel Aviv, Israel
June 30, 1993