Metallica Will Be Streaming Past Shows The Next Five Weekends

Metallica announced that they will start up their 'Wherever We May Roam' concert series this weekend!

Ten shows from the 'Black Album' era will streamed, 2 each weekend for the next five weekends...

If you remember these shows, you know they aren't the polished productions you'll find today. This standard definition footage comes from Betacam tapes with the occasional camera dropout, and the audio is straight from the soundboard. But these shows aren't just a time capsule from the '90s anymore; they've gotten some modern upgrades, including a new, extended edit and mastered audio by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering.



Metallica will be in Edmonton, August 2024 for their No Repeat Weekend M72 tour. Get your tickets here.

The Black Box Archival Livestreams Schedule

Jan. 8

Graz, Austria

Sept. 11, 1991

Jan. 9

Cleveland, Ohio

Dec. 1, 1991

Jan. 15

Los Angeles, California

Feb. 13, 1992

Jan. 16

Washington, D.C.

July 17, 1992

Jan. 22

Pasadena, California

Sept. 11, 1991

Jan. 23

Stuttgart, Germany

Dec. 1, 1992

Jan. 29

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Feb. 13, 1993

Jan. 30

Jakarta, Indonesia

April 11, 1993

Feb. 5

São Paulo, Brazil

May 2, 1993

Feb. 6

Tel Aviv, Israel

June 30, 1993





