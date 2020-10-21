MetallOween House!
OK. We've seen these before, but considering this one is set up to sync with Enter Sandman AND is awesome, here you go! Watch the whole thing as there are a couple surprises.
~ReapVideo courtesy of Tom BetGeorge via YouTube
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92 Halloween Howler VIP ExperienceListen for Kiss on CJAY 92 for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!