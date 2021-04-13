Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl Made A Song Together....Thoughts?
You'd think that two powerhouses like Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl would make unreal music together, right?
They just released this single, and it's very clearly about the current pandemic. But like.....it's not.....very good.
I don't know, maybe that's just my opinion, but it's all a little on the nose, isn't it?
Take a listen and let me know what you think:
