Miley Cyrus Covers 'The Cranberries'
This is pretty damn cool. Is Miley Cyrus the latest pop superstar to join the dark side of Rock N Roll? She was performing as part of the Save Our Stages Festival, trying to raise money for independant live music venues!
Miley did a three song set at the Whisky A Go-Go and played this cover of the Cranberries song Zombie.
If you want to see her whole 3 song set which also included a cover from The Cure, check it out below.
And we couldn't talk about thge Save Our Stages fest without showing you what The Foo Fighters got up to at The Troubadour
This was pretty sweet to! Rise Against live from Chicago, also apart of the Save Our Stages umbrella!
