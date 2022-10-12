iHeartRadio
MINI RIDEABLE REPLICA NHL ZAMBONI'S FOR KIDS!


The Zamboni Company, NHL and Kool Karz have all teamed up to bring us mini Zambonis!

 

 

These little Zambonis wieigh 22 lbs, are for kids aged 8-14, come with a blue tooth speaker, working headlights, a horn with the classic Zamboni sound and even a little area to store snow!

You can also pick what team you want!

Order yours by clicking here!

Chris Foord 

 

