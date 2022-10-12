MINI RIDEABLE REPLICA NHL ZAMBONI'S FOR KIDS!

The Zamboni Company, NHL and Kool Karz have all teamed up to bring us mini Zambonis!

The Zamboni Company and the NHL have partnered with Kool Karz Playground to launch the world’s first electric Zamboni ride-on toy. https://t.co/H4NKJEvVJg pic.twitter.com/LfrYSIhids — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 10, 2022

These little Zambonis wieigh 22 lbs, are for kids aged 8-14, come with a blue tooth speaker, working headlights, a horn with the classic Zamboni sound and even a little area to store snow!

You can also pick what team you want!

