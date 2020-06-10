MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT - INFO

Major League Soccer have scored a victory in their efforts to save the 2020 covid soccer season. The plan, scrap the normal season format and have a 26 team tournament that would mirror the World Cup this summer. Brilliant!

All 26 teams would play in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. (FYI, NBA will also be in Orlando but at the Disney complex).

Like the World Cup soccer tournament and similar to the Euro cup there will be a round robin within each group with the top two teams moving to the Round of 16 where sudden death starts. (Win your in, Lose you're outta there)

There are three Canadian teams in the MLS. Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Montreal Impact so plenty of options if you need a team.

As a huge fan of the World Cup and Euro Cup soccer I think this will be worth checking out although with no fans to cheer those rocking anthems due to covid, i'll just listen to CJAY 92 In the background.

The draw for the "MLS Is Back Tournament" happens tomorrow (June 11th) with the full time line below. To read up more on MLS is Back Tournament anc you may want to as it has CONACEF implications for some teams click here.

June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida.

July 8: "MLS is Back Tournament" group stage begins.

July 25-28: Round-of-16.

July 30- Aug. 1: Quarterfinals.

Aug. 5-6: Semifinals.

Aug. 11: "MLS is Back Tournament" final.

Chris Foord