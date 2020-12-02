Monopoly - Metallica World Tour Edition

Metallica and Monopoly have team up again for a new 2nd edition of the famous board game.

Monopoly - Metallica The World Tour Edition commemorates Metallica's Word tour that hit all 7 continents back in 2013. Yes that includes Antartica, watch below.

The idea is all set around a tour from the fans prospective including great seats at some shows to parking tickets at other venues and much more. I feel this could bring back some nostalgic memories of live shows that the 2020 Covid year wiped out.

Obviously like any Metallica tour I do believe this should be made into a drinking game, I mean who's ever seen Metallica sober right?

The tokens are cool too! Player tokens include: Lady Justice, Death Magnetic coffin, Ride the Lightning electric chair, Master of Puppets Cross, Metal Up Your Ass toilet, and the Scary Guy.

It's funny because there are quite a few parody Monopoly games out there and no matter what the theme is it doesn't change the way people play the game. Take Chihuahua-opoly for example...yes, its a real game and i went from sore loser to sore winner very fast. I ended demolishing my wife and friends and i let them know it too!!!! Needless to say we didn't finish the game. haha...ah Monopoly!

Also Metallica have been said to have been working on new material during this pandemic and perhaps we'll get lucky with a new studio album in 2021. I hope so!

Rock!

Chris Foord