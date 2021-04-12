MOTÖRHEAD releasing "Louder Than Noise...Live In Berlin" and just dropped the first single.
Even after Lemmy Kilmister’s death…his band MOTÖRHEAD is still releasing some really cool stuff. "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" which was filmed in December 2012 and the first song released from “Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin" is ‘Rock It’.
“Rock It from the band's sixth studio album (1983's "Another Perfect Day"), "Rock It" combines the drive, balls, roar, groove and bluesy swagger which underscores the core Motörsound, and, combined with the accompanying visceral live footage, courtesy of filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, fans will enjoy a robust re-blast of the live MOTÖRHEAD experience.”
Check out ‘Rock It’ from ‘Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin’
"Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" will be available on CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl and via your favored streaming platforms on April 23.
Track listing:
01. I Know How To Die
02. Damage Case
03. Stay Clean
04. Metropolis
05. Over The Top
06. Doctor Rock
07. String Theory
08. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
09. Rock It
10. You Better Run
11. The One To Sing The Blues
12. Going To Brazil
13. Killed By Death
14. Ace Of Spades
15. Overkill
Lets give you one more for the road from “Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin”
