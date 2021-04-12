Even after Lemmy Kilmister’s death…his band MOTÖRHEAD is still releasing some really cool stuff. "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" which was filmed in December 2012 and the first song released from “Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin" is ‘Rock It’.

“Rock It from the band's sixth studio album (1983's "Another Perfect Day"), "Rock It" combines the drive, balls, roar, groove and bluesy swagger which underscores the core Motörsound, and, combined with the accompanying visceral live footage, courtesy of filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, fans will enjoy a robust re-blast of the live MOTÖRHEAD experience.”

Check out ‘Rock It’ from ‘Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin’





"Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" will be available on CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl and via your favored streaming platforms on April 23.



Track listing:

01. I Know How To Die

02. Damage Case

03. Stay Clean

04. Metropolis

05. Over The Top

06. Doctor Rock

07. String Theory

08. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

09. Rock It

10. You Better Run

11. The One To Sing The Blues

12. Going To Brazil

13. Killed By Death

14. Ace Of Spades

15. Overkill



Lets give you one more for the road from “Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin”



