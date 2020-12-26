Moving Mountains For Mighty Max - A Bottle Drive/Fundraiser For A Huge Cause...

It's crazy to think that in 2020 some life saving drugs are just so expensive and not covered. Below is a story about Max, a boy who will soon turn 2 is in need of some very exspensive medication:

We really need help to spread the word for Mighty Max! I've teamed up with a group of people to do a big bottle drive called Moving Mountains For Mighty Max happening Across the city on Dec 27 & Jan 2. This little sweetheart was diagnosed with SMA type 2 a few weeks ago and requires the very expensive 2.8 million dollar drug treatment before he turns two, which is on January 11th! Recently, the drug Zolengsma was approved by the Canadian government but unfortunately only covered Type 1 diagnosis. Huge moment for the SMA community but unfortunately for this little guy and his family they still need to fundraise and with so far only raising $750,000... so unfortunately they're not even half way and only a Couple weeks away to get the rest of the money raised Sorry for this lengthy message! But Just really wanted to help in any way I possibly can... I couldn't imagine having to go through this as a parent and we're just trying to do our part to help them get to their goal.. It is a contactless drop off on Dec 27 & Jan 2 between 10-2pm so safe for everyone! If you could help spread the word or even if you just have bottles that you could drop off that would be Sooo amazing! And If any of those addresses mentioned below are close to you, pls let me know and I'll send you the address for drop off -Moving Mountains For Max.

If you would like to help out - below are the following drop off stations for your bottles. There is also a Go Fund Me Page that can be reached here.

THANK YOU IN ADVANCE!

- Chris Foord

movingmountainsformax