My Effin' LIfe - An Autobiography About Geddy Lee Gets Release Date
Geddy Lee, the super talented life time member of Canadian Rock Band Rush has announced that he will be releasing his Autobiography in November!
Geddy Lee "My Effin' Life" out November 14, 2023.
More soon…#myeffinlife #tgif pic.twitter.com/dVSWsrpgJ3
“And soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters. Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I'd write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too… In a voice that sounded, well, just like me, a presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage was taking shape: my childhood, my family, the story of my parents' survival, my travels and all sorts of nonsense I've spent too much time obsessing over.” - Geddy Lee via loudersound.com
Lee said he started writing his book back in 2021 as a way to deal with grief from the loss of friend and Rush Drummer Neil Peart.
The release date for My Effin' Life is November 14th.
Lee released a book titled Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass in 2018.
Rock!
Foord