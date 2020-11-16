NBA Player Jamal Murray Wanted A PS5, Arkells Frontman Max Kerman Helps Him Out!
Getting your wisdom teeth removed sucks, so obviously having something to distract you during your recovery is ideal. Imagine the heartbreak when Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray was kickin it in his house in Kitchener, Ontario, recovering from wisdom teeth surgery and had NO PLAYSTATION 5 TO PLAY!!!!!!!!!
Well, Max Kerman from the Arkells wasn't going to let that happen. Here's how he helped:
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92's Employee of the WeekShow us how you're listening to CJAY 92 on the jobsite for your chance to win a $679 CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless 8 Tool Combo kit!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!