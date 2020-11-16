iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

NBA Player Jamal Murray Wanted A PS5, Arkells Frontman Max Kerman Helps Him Out!

arkerldvg

Getting your wisdom teeth removed sucks, so obviously having something to distract you during your recovery is ideal. Imagine the heartbreak when Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray was kickin it in his house in Kitchener, Ontario, recovering from wisdom teeth surgery and had NO PLAYSTATION 5 TO PLAY!!!!!!!!! 

Well, Max Kerman from the Arkells wasn't going to let that happen. Here's how he helped:

 

 

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!