New Black Keys Album Will Cover The Blues

Garage rockers The Black Keys have announced a new album and it will all be covers of their heroes.

Delta Kream will honour their faves from the Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists that influenced them when they started out.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crawling Kingsnake” (John Lee Hooker Cover)

02 “Louise” (Mississippi Fred McDowell Cover)

03 “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home” (R. L. Burnside Cover)

04 “Stay All Night” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

05 “Going Down South” (R. L. Burnside Cover)

06 “Coal Black Mattie” (Ranie Burnette Cover)

07 “Do the Romp” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

08 “Sad Days, Lonely Nights” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

09 “Walk with Me” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

10 “Mellow Peaches” (Big Joe Williams Cover)

11 “Come On And Go With Me” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

Delta Kream will be out on May 14th however you can purchase the ablum on pre-order as early as tomorrow.

