New Black Keys Album Will Cover The Blues
Garage rockers The Black Keys have announced a new album and it will all be covers of their heroes.
Youtube, The Black Keys
Delta Kream will honour their faves from the Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists that influenced them when they started out.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Crawling Kingsnake” (John Lee Hooker Cover)
02 “Louise” (Mississippi Fred McDowell Cover)
03 “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home” (R. L. Burnside Cover)
04 “Stay All Night” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)
05 “Going Down South” (R. L. Burnside Cover)
06 “Coal Black Mattie” (Ranie Burnette Cover)
07 “Do the Romp” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)
08 “Sad Days, Lonely Nights” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)
09 “Walk with Me” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)
10 “Mellow Peaches” (Big Joe Williams Cover)
11 “Come On And Go With Me” (Junior Kimbrough Cover)
Delta Kream will be out on May 14th however you can purchase the ablum on pre-order as early as tomorrow.
Rock!
Chris Foord
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
CJAY 92 Bikes & Bucks ContestImagine winning $10,000 and TWO 2020 Harley-Davidson ELW Live Wire Motorcycles! You keep $5,000 and a bike, and GIVE one to a friend!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!