New! Check Out Rob Zombie's Latest Single!
Rob Zombie announced last week that we'll get new music on Halloween Eve.
Zombie delivered!
'The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)' was released today (Oct. 30th, 2020) and it's a Rocker! (watch video below)
This is the first single released from the album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy which has a release date of March, 12th 2021.
To pre-order the album (track listing below) or to purchase the first 7" single 'The Triump of King Freak' click here. (also comes with a B side song called 'The Serenity Of Witches')
Rock!
Chris Foord
The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy:
01 Expanding the Head of Zed
02 The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
03 The Ballad of Sleazy Rider
04 Hovering Over the Dull Earth
05 Shadow of the Cemetery Man
06 A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared
07 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train
08 The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man
09 The Much Talked of Metamorphosis
10 The Satanic Rites of Blacula
11 Shower of Stones
12 Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass
13 Boom-Boom-Boom
14 What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama
15 Get Loose
16 The Serenity of Witches
17 Crow Killer Blues
