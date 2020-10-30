New! Check Out Rob Zombie's Latest Single!

Rob Zombie announced last week that we'll get new music on Halloween Eve.

Zombie delivered!

'The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)' was released today (Oct. 30th, 2020) and it's a Rocker! (watch video below)

This is the first single released from the album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy which has a release date of March, 12th 2021.

To pre-order the album (track listing below) or to purchase the first 7" single 'The Triump of King Freak' click here. (also comes with a B side song called 'The Serenity Of Witches')

Rock!

Chris Foord

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy:

01 Expanding the Head of Zed

02 The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

03 The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

04 Hovering Over the Dull Earth

05 Shadow of the Cemetery Man

06 A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

07 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

08 The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

09 The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10 The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11 Shower of Stones

12 Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13 Boom-Boom-Boom

14 What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15 Get Loose

16 The Serenity of Witches

17 Crow Killer Blues