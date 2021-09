Woke up this morning to a new song from Eddie Vedder from his new colo album Earthling (no release date yet). But this is going to be Eddie's first solo album in 10 years.

Check out 'Long Way'

Pre-order a special limited-edition 7" vinyl featuring "Long Way" and the soon-to-be-released song, "The Haves": https://shop.pearljam.com/products/2021-eddie-vedder-long-way-7-vinyl-single