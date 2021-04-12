New Foo Fighters Documentary About Touring In A Van!
Okay, it's easy to say a documentary pioneered by Dave Grohl is going to be good, but this genuinely looks SO sick.
No major details on when it's going to come out, but you can watch the trailer now!
