New Music From Rise Against!

Rise Against has released the title track from their upcoming June 4th album, Nowhere Generation.



I love this tune, but I may be a little biased because I love everything Rise Against does! The new album will be calling out corruption, and will bring out the teenage anarchist that may still live deep inside you. Lead singer Tim McIlrath saying "Today there is the promise of the American Dream, and then there is the reality of the American Dream...The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer."



You can pre-order Nowhere Generation at RiseAgainst.com